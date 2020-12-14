SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wet snow will come to an end later this afternoon with minor accumulations across the area. Temperatures are right around freezing and snow is light so we are only expecting a coating to 1" of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. Most roads will remain wet, but watch out for some black ice with re-freeze for the evening commute, and into the overnight. The hill towns could see a bit more where 1-2" are possible. This is where untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.
Cold high pressure builds to our north tonight and will supply us with plenty of cold air ahead of our next storm. Temperatures stay in the 20's and lower 30s for highs tomorrow. It will be bright and sunny, but with the wind out of the Northwest up to 20 mph it will feel like it's in the 20's!
Moisture will slide out of the Rocky Mountain states, pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico then turn up the coast bumping into cold air over the Northeast, leading to a significant East Coast storm.
Wednesday will start cold and dry with some morning sunshine possible. It will be frigid with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Clouds will increase throughout the day with snow developing in the evening or overnight then continue through Thursday morning.
How much snow we get will come down to the track of the storm. What we do know is that it would be all snow, light in nature and the potential is there for significant amounts. Right now the heaviest snow may line up across Connecticut and Rhode Island, but at least a plowable snowfall is likely for western Mass. Lets plan on moderate amounts of snow with lighter amounts for Franklin County into southern Vermont and New Hampshire, and major amounts for Connecticut. The exact track of the storm and how much dry air gets pulled into the system from the north will determine how much we end up getting.
Snow could be heavy at times, potentially coming down at 1-2" per hour Thursday morning, before winding down around midday. It will be breezy and cold during the storm and behind the storm as it pulls away too. The wind could gust to 30 mph causing blowing and drifting of the snow reducing visibility making travel extremely dangerous. Temperatures stay in the 20's on Thursday and with the wind it will drop wind chills down into the teens. The wind will be strongest along the shoreline with gusts over 50 mph. It's already an astronomically high tide so coastal flooding is likely.
Friday looks dry and cold with temperatures in the 30's.
