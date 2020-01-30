SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry, quiet weather will continue today with lots of sunshine! However, it's cold out there this morning. It's the coldest morning in about a week. Temperatures are down into the teens with a tiny bit of breeze making it feel like it's in the single number so be sure to bundle up as you head out.
Temperatures will come up into the middle 30's this afternoon and there the breeze will become calm for the afternoon and a few clouds may drift in and out into the evening. A very seasonable January day.
Tomorrow temperatures will rebound back to around 40 degrees, after a chilly start. We won’t have a completely sunny day, but lots of sun is likely in the morning, followed by an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Clouds take over tomorrow night and Saturday as a coastal low moves northeast.
We will not be affected by a coastal storm this weekend. It will pass out-to-sea missing most of Southern New England. The Cape may see some light rain from it, but that's about it. However, a couple of fast moving, moisture starved, systems will move through this weekend bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few snow and rain showers. Most of the weekend will be dry but it looks as though Saturday morning and Sunday evening may feature a few showers here and there, nothing major and we are not expecting any accumulation. Temperatures will run slightly above normal for the first weekend of February with highs near 40. (Normal high 34)
We have a big warm-up on the way, yet again, for the start of next week as a huge ridge builds in the east! Temperatures will reach well into the 40's Monday and have the potential to reach into the 50's Tuesday and Wednesday. We may challenge record high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front brings showers and colder temperatures for the second half of next week.
