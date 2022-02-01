SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another frigid start this morning with temperatures near zero, but readings will come up into the 30's this afternoon, seasonable for the first day of February. (Normal high is 34 and that's about where we will end up this afternoon)
As high pressure continues to move east, a flow off the Atlantic will develop today. This will begin pushing clouds westward throughout the day. However today will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the day and we'll end up mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures come up quickly and will be much more comfortable this afternoon.
It stays mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. It will not be as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 20's. Tomorrow a big storm system will be coming together to bring a major snowstorm from the southern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley. Out ahead of this storm we continue to moderate with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40's.
A large cold front tapping into Gulf of Mexico moisture will stretch from New England to Texas late this week. Low pressure moves along the front as the front sags south towards western Mass on Thursday. This will bring Rain showers to the area Thursday morning then will blossom into a steady rain Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile cold air will continue to drain in as the front pushes our way. Rain will likely change to mix then snow either Thursday night or Friday morning. The question is how quickly cold air comes into play. This will determine how much snow we end up getting. Still too early for details, but some accumulation and difficult travel may become likely on Friday as temperatures fall.
Behind this storm system, cold, dry air returns for the weekend. Good sunshine is on tap Saturday with a healthy breeze, then temperatures moderate a bit Sunday with increasing clouds.
