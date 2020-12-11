(Springfield, Ma) -It's a frosty, cold start this morning with temperatures in the low to middle 20's. You may want to allow for some extra time to warm up the car, and clear off the frost. Temperatures will rise quickly this morning and we have a nice, mid December afternoon on the way.
By the way, the northern lights didn't work out around here. It was a weaker solar storm then thought, so they were very hard to see from this far south.
High pressure stays in control, and passes to our south today which will allow for more of a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s, a couple of towns could touch 50.
We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds today with a light to moderate breeze. Clouds will increase tonight with areas of fog possible-which could lead to black ice as temps fall to near 30.
Our next storm system moves in from the southwest tomorrow, bringing showers and periods of rain for the afternoon. With high pressure across southern Canada, it will be a colder day with highs in the 30s to near 40. There’s a low risk for pockets of freezing rain or sleet in the Berkshires and hill towns tomorrow evening and night, but most continue with just a cold rain. Clouds will linger on Sunday, but with just a spot shower and we may see some sunshine trying to work in too. Sunday looks milder with highs in the low to mid 50's, out ahead of a cold front.
A storm will pass to our south on Monday with mostly cloudy, but mainly dry conditions. High pressure to our north should push storminess out-to-sea. Long range models are still in good agreement for another nor’easter Wednesday into Wednesday night This storm has the potential to bring quite a bit of snow, but it’s still way too early for any specifics. Stay tuned!
