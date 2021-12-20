SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold, sunny start. Make sure you bundle up. Temperatures are in the teens and 20's, but at least there isn't much wind. You may want to allow for some extra time to clear off the windshield, it's a bit frost.
Although today will be cold, high pressure will supply us with lots of sunshine, and wind will be light. Today will end up close to seasonable with highs in the 30's.
A weak disturbance will track across northern New England tonight, and will bring us a few clouds. We will stay dry and cold with lows in the 30's. This weak system will bring in slightly milder air for us tomorrow with highs into the lower 40's, under a mix of sun and clouds.
An ocean storm will track to our east on Wednesday. The bulk of the moisture with this storm looks to stay east and off shore, however we may see some light pockets of drizzle and showers Wednesday morning, but with temperatures below freezing so this may lead to icy surfaces for Wednesday morning's commute with freezing rain. Clouds linger, but we look to dry off in the afternoon with temps reaching near 40. Something to watch for Wednesday morning's commute.
The rest of the week leading up to Christmas looks dry and seasonable. There may be a few flurries on Christmas Eve morning, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Another, bit stronger system heads our way for Christmas Day with showers, but at this point it looks like mainly rain showers with highs in the lower 40's.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
