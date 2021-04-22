SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain and snow showers across western Mass will be gradually diminishing this evening. Clouds will decrease later tonight and skies look mostly clear through sunrise. It’s been an unseasonably cold day for New England with highs in the 40s for most. Tonight, temperatures may fall into the middle to upper 20s as breezes become lighter.
Springfield could take a run at the record low of 25, set in 1994 if wind can lighten enough.
Friday will be another very cold start, but a milder day is on tap. As high pressure builds to our southwest, we see a dry, mostly sunny day with highs in the 50s to near 60. Breezes will continue to gust to 20-30mph throughout the day, leading to another day of elevated fire danger.
A brief ridge in the upper levels will give us a warmer day Saturday with highs approaching 70 under a sunny sky. High clouds increase in the afternoon as a storm approaches from the southwest and showers return by late Saturday night. A period of rain is likely Sunday morning and may bring a nice soaking rainfall to our area. Expect a breezy, cloudy and damp end to the weekend.
As a coastal low moves away from the Northeast, we remain breezy but dry Monday. Temperatures look to stay around 60, which is seasonable for late April. Monday may be the coolest day of the week as a ridge of high pressure finally returns to the East, bringing in a stretch of warmer air. Highs in the 70s are likely with some lower 80s possible mid-week!
