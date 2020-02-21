SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a frigid start this morning. It's one of the coldest morning we've had in a while so be sure to bundle up! Temperatures are in the single digits this morning but we have a sunny filled day on the way.
Temps will go from the single digits to low 30s by this afternoon. It will be a cold day with temperatures slightly below normal, but we will have a sunny sky and lighter breeze. Temperatures will fall quickly again tonight so bundle up if you are heading out for a night on the town.
Our weekend is looking fantastic for February with sunshine both tomorrow and Sunday. After a cold start temperatures climb back to the 40s tomorrow with a bit of a breeze and by Sunday, highs may reach into the lower 50s in the Pioneer Valley. High pressure moves off the coast Monday and a southwesterly flow should bring temps back to the low 50s again. Clouds build throughout the day, but we stay dry.
Things will become unsettled on Tuesday with cloud and a few spotty showers. Temperatures will still come up into the 40's and lower 50's and most of the day is looking dry.
We are in-between storms on Wednesday but clouds will linger and there still could be a few spotty showers around but again most of the day looks day. A developing coastal low will likely bring steady heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm may end as a bit of snow in the hills but once again this is looking like mainly a rain storm, followed by wind, cold conditions for the end of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
