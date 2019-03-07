SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another frigid with temperatures down into the single digits. Temperatures will stay cold this afternoon too with highs in the 20's. Sun will give way to some clouds as another upper level wave comes into New England. We may see more flurries around and some snow showers in the Berkshires with little to no accumulation.
Surface high pressure will build in tonight, allowing for another night in the single digits. However, tomorrow will be a bit milder with highs getting back into the 30s as the upper low to our north finally pushes off to the northeast. Sunshine will give way to some late day clouds as weak low pressure slides south of the area.
Temperatures return to normal this weekend with highs in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will supply us with sunshine on Sunday as temperatures reach into the low to middle 40's. Saturday is looking fantastic!
By Sunday, low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will bring a wave of precipitation our way. Temperatures will fall well below freezing Saturday night, so precipitation will start as snow with a minor accumulation. A coating to 2" in the valley with a bit more possible in the hills. We go over to a wintry mix Sunday morning and eventually rain by the afternoon.
Temperatures remain close to normal Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. Behind the departing storm, another batch of dry, chilly air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday-though not nearly as cold as what we’ve got now!
