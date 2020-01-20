SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arctic cold has settled into the Northeast. Nothing unusual for January, but mid-winter cold nonetheless. Fortunately, our climatological coldest temperatures are behind us as we make the upward climb to warmer weather. On average, January 18th is the coldest day of the year.
Despite the cold early this week, New England will be remarkably storm-free and filled with sunshine. There will be a nice moderating trend towards the end of the week with mid-40s returning.
With a clear sky, fresh snow, and incredibly dry air, expect temperatures to fall to near 0° overnight.
High pressure will slide over the area tomorrow, keeping Springfield very sunny. Temperatures tomorrow approach 30°. By the end of the week, highs will be in the mid-40s.
The next chance for storminess arrives over the weekend. At this point, it's too early to tell what type of precipitation will fall or the timing of the storm. Other than the weekend chance for wintry weather, this is a very quiet stretch for western Mass.
