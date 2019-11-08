SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be windy and cold! Grab the thick coat, you will need it! Highs will only reach into the 30s and wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s! Wind may gust to 30 mph from time to time. There will be a few flurries around too, especially in Berkshire County. The wind will subside tonight as strong high pressure moves in.
High pressure is in control to start the weekend so tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine. However, tomorrow morning will be frigid with temperatures in the teens, challenging record lows! It will be a quiet weather day with sunshine and a lighter breeze, but high temps will still stay below normal with highs in the lower 40's. Temps won’t get as cold tomorrow night due to increasing clouds and a moderating air mass. A weak warm front will bring a stronger southerly breeze and maybe a spot shower. Sunday will be milder with highs back to near normal. Dry seasonable weather continues into Veterans Day, but some clouds may linger.
Our weather gets interesting Monday night into Tuesday. Another deep trough moves to the East Coast with very cold air behind it. On the edge of the trough, low pressure looks to form, bringing us as storm threat. Whether we see rain, snow or a wintry mix is still in question and depends on the track of the low and placement of the cold. For now, expect rain or rain ending as snow Tuesday followed by another shot of Arctic cold for Wednesday and Thursday!
