SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It will remain windy and cold this afternoon with off an on flurries and snow showers. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40's in the valley and 30's in the hills. . The wind will stay blustery throughout the day too with gusts to 25-35mph, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Flurries will end and clouds will decrease later this afternoon as high pressure moves into the area.
Tonight will be cold with a diminishing breeze. Under a mainly clear sky temperatures will fall into the 20's. The record low for April 23rd is 25 degrees, low temps will be near it by morning.
Our chilly weather pattern continues through the end of the week. Tomorrow looks mainly dry with highs returning to the lower 50s with a lighter breeze. Some clouds will build in during the day and a few showers are possible, but most of the day will remain dry. Low pressure will move south of the area and this system will bring a period of rain overnight into Friday. Friday looks nasty with raw, chilly conditions with highs only in the 40s along with a northeasterly breeze. There’s even a low chance for some wet snow to mix in across the high terrain! Yikes!
The weekend looks like a 50-50 split. Saturday is looking nice with highs returning to around 60-which is about normal for this time of year. Wind looks light and skies should hang onto sunshine through most of the day with more clouds building toward the end of the day. Another wave of low pressure will move into New England Sunday, bringing back rainy, cool weather to end the weekend. Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry and cool with highs in the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
