SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw some melting take place today as temperatures rose into the middle and upper 30s this afternoon. Get ready though as the colder air is on its way back.
Skies become partly cloudy tonight but colder air will return to western Mass on northwesterly winds. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower teens so any standing water will refreeze.
An upper trough will move over New England early next week, allowing for a stretch of cold weather. High temperatures should stay in the 20s Monday to Wednesday and overnight lows may dip below 0 Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. At the surface, high pressure will be in control, so our weather remains dry and quiet with good sunshine each day.
