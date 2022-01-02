SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While temperatures made it into the 40s again this afternoon colder air will be moving in on northerly winds. Temperatures will run below normal for the start of the work week.
Low pressure will be passing to our east tonight into Monday, coming up from the coast. Precipitation remains mostly down toward the Cape and the Islands, but it will turn blustery (with wind gusts up to 20 mph) and colder with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Monday morning and highs may not make it to 30 in the afternoon. There may be a chance that there is enough energy from this coastal low where western Mass may get clipped with a brief snow shower Monday morning!
Clouds linger early, but as the low moves away, skies should gradually clear. Monday night could get quite cold as high pressure builds in with clear skies.
Much of the first week of the New Year is looking dry, but more clouds move in mid-week. A storm system may approach the region Friday with a chance at rain or a mix.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.