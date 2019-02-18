SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storm system that brought us about 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow this morning is moving out. Skies will gradually clear this evening and tonight and temperatures continue to drop. Untreated roads and sidewalks become very icy tonight, so travel with caution. We remain breezy this evening and overnight with a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph. This breeze will help to usher in colder air and temperatures fall into the teens and a few single digits by morning.
Tuesday begins quite cold with temperatures in the teens and single digits. By the afternoon, we only rise into the 20s for most with a few spots hitting around 30. Cold and dry air builds with a strong area of high pressure in the Upper Mid-west that is shifting toward the Northeast. We keep a good breeze throughout the day, then wind lightens Tuesday night as the high reaches us.
Expect another very cold night for Tuesday into early Wednesday with single digits likely. With clear skies and calm wind along with our snowpack, a few temps could even fall to 0. Temps will again only reach the upper 20s to near 30 on Wednesday as high, thin clouds build ahead of our next storm.
Another storm, another wintry mix for western Mass. We begin with snow moving in Wednesday evening. A quick burst should deliver most of our accumulation quickly. We change over to sleet for a time, then freezing rain through early Thursday morning. Very similar to the storm from last Wednesday, this will cause hazardous travel conditions and little else. The good news with this one is most of the impact is at the end of the evening commute and before the Thursday AM commute.
Dry, milder weather returns for Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the lower 40s and some sunshine. Our next storm moves in late Saturday night through midday Sunday. Right now, a wintry mix is possible to start, then a change to rain as cold air isn’t as available as with our midweek storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.