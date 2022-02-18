SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A fast moving cold front brought heavy downpours across western Mass, but the rain has moved out and now temperatures are tumbling. Wind still has the potential to top 40mph through this morning as it swings around into the Northwest, driving in the colder air.
Temps are falling into the 40's and then slide into the 30's this afternoon. By 5pm, temps will be near freezing. At least we will see plenty of sunshine. The wind will gust to about 30 mph making it feel like it's in the 20's this afternoon, so back to reality for this time of year.
Wind eases tonight as high pressure passes by. Tomorrow will be plenty cold enough with temps in the teens and single digits! An approaching Clipper system will bring gusty breezes back tomorrow along with a with scattered snow showers and even a snow squall. We may see a coating to up to 2" in the hills. Highs will only make it into the middle 30's. but it will feel 5-10 degrees colder from the wind. It will feel and in some cases looking like winter again.
Sunday will bring a return to mostly sunny skies, seasonable for mid-February, with highs in the mid to upper 30's, along with a lighter breeze. High pressure will move east Monday, which will swing temperatures back into the lower 50s with continued dry weather. Our weather pattern next week looks to stay on the mild side along with a wetter trend. Our next round of rain is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
