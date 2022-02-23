SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
We tied the record high today at Westover in Chicopee, reaching 67 degrees. The previous record of 67 was set in 2017.
Now that we are behind a cold front, temperatures continue to drop and winter is rolling back in after a quick taste of spring. Temperatures continue to fall into the 20s and teens through Thursday morning as high pressure builds in. Gusty breezes continue through the evening, but will subside after midnight, so expect some rough evening wind chills in the teens.
We wake up Thursday morning to a significantly colder day with temperatures about 30 degrees colder than Wednesday morning and nearly 50 degrees colder than Wednesday afternoon! We will see a good deal of clouds around early, then more sun should break out for the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 30s with a light northerly breeze.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass from late Thursday night through Friday for significant snowfall…
Clouds increase Thursday evening ahead of our next weather system, which will bring a good amount of snow to western Mass. Snow looks to move in from the southwest a few hours after midnight and become moderate to heavy at times through Friday morning. Snowfall rates could reach an inch an hour at times Friday morning, causing dangerous travel conditions.
While most of western Mass looks to pick up 8-12 inches of snow, the 12 inch amounts are most likely around the Rt 2 corridor and the 8” amounts are most likely close to the Mass Pike due to the threat of mixing. South of the Pike into Connecticut amounts may end up around 6-8 inches. As warmer air cuts into the mid-layers of the atmosphere midday Friday, snow will likely mix with or change to sleet, which will keep snow totals lower than those who stay all snow (farther north).
As low pressure moves away from the coast Friday late afternoon and evening, snow will taper off. Breezes pick up briefly with some 20mph gusts possible as the storm departs and colder air returns for Friday night into Saturday.
Our weekend will be quiet and seasonably chilly for New England with good sunshine and brisk conditions Saturday, then temperatures climbing above freezing Sunday with more wind. A cold front will swing through Sunday afternoon or evening, possibly bringing a spot snow shower, but most stay dry and blustery with gusts to 20-30mph. Much colder air dives in for Monday, then temperatures moderate through mid-week.
