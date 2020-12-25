SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front coming through this evening will usher in colder air for tonight and this weekend. After a fairly bizarre Christmas Day weather-wise, we will be getting back to normal for at least a few days, though another roller coaster is on the way.
Rain amounts hit 1-3 inches for western Mass today. That plus significant snow melt has lead to widespread minor flooding and rushing water on local rivers and streams. A few river flood warnings are up for the Connecticut in Franklin and Hampshire Counties through Sunday.
Temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight with any lingering rain or snow showers ending near midnight and skies partially clearing out late. It remains breezy, putting wind chills into the teens and low 20s for most through Saturday morning.
Expect a colder weekend with highs near freezing, a breeze and more clouds than sun on Saturday. Sunday is looking brighter with sunny skies, but temperatures will start in the teens in the morning, then return to the upper 30s in the afternoon. Wind will be lighter to end the weekend.
Next week begins with a slight warm up as a warm front lifts northward across New England. Temperatures Monday should hit mid-40s ahead of a cold front along with a gusty breeze. The front may bring some light, scattered rain and snow showers, but we won’t see much. We again turn sharply colder and blustery for Tuesday as low pressure strengthens to our north and high pressure builds to our west. Wednesday looks quiet, then our next strong storm approaches for New Year’s Eve and Day-possibly with another warm up and heavy rain.
