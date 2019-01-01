SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind Advisories will be expiring early this evening and strong to damaging gusts will become less likely throughout the night. We do keep a breeze though, so be ready for a chilly night ahead with wind chills in the teens likely through midnight.
Temperatures should fall into the lower 20s by dawn under a mainly clear sky. If wind can calm before sunrise, then teens are possible. Either way, a cold start for many heading back to work Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a dry, seasonable day with highs in the lower to middle 30s. High pressure will give us good sunshine and a much lighter to nearly calm wind.
With the jet stream nearly overhead, we’ve got an upper level disturbance passing by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A period of light snow is looking likely and a coating to an inch of snow is possible by Thursday morning. Roads may be slick and snow covered for the morning commute. Snow will end early Thursday and skies turn partly cloudy, allowing temps to climb to near 40 and any accumulation to melt.
Temperatures return to the 40s on Friday with quiet weather prevailing as we are in between storms. Our next system will feature low pressure moving up from the southern Plains and track across southern New England on Saturday. This track will bring us a chilly rain here in western Mass. There is a threat for some icing Saturday in the hill towns with this system, so it will need to be watched. Rain should taper off Saturday evening as the low moves out.
After a soggy start to the weekend, high pressure will start building to our south and north on Sunday. Expect a slightly mild day, but a gusty breeze will take any warmth away from the day. Colder air moves in Monday and there is a potential for snow or a wintry mix with our next storm system on Tuesday.
