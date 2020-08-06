SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooler, drier air has worked into western Mass and we've had a nice comfortable morning. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's across the area making for a refreshing start.
High pressure anchors over New England today, and is ushering in the refreshing air and will supply us with a nice afternoon! We will warm into the the lower 80's, but dew points will stay in the 50's under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Tonight will be another nice night for sleeping. It might not be quite as cool, but temperatures will still settle into the lower 60's as clouds increase.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a system passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. A few spotty showers are likely, but rain totals will be less than a couple tenths, and some may stay completely dry, especially across Franklin County. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s with just a touch of mugginess.
The front may linger to our south on Saturday, so we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm, but many will stay dry. Temperatures will reach into the lower 80's with dew points in the lower 60's, a bit muggy.
Sunday will be warm and drier with temps in the middle 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
