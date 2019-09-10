SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool start this morning so you may need a light jacket for a little while. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70's this afternoon. Much like yesterday, today will be rather pleasant as high pressure supplies New England with comfortable conditions. There will be quite a few clouds around but there will be enough sun to keep things bright.
A Summer feel will return for tomorrow and the start of Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will reach into the low to middle 80s along with dew points in the 60s. There may be a few spotty showers and storms, however most of the time will be rain-free. The best chance for a stronger storm will be across Berkshire County.
A cold front will bring showers, mostly likely Thursday morning before a drier air mass move in during the afternoon. High pressure will cool us off and dry us out late Thursday and for Friday.
The start of the Big E is looking fantastic. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s and it will be much less humid with dew points in the 40s and 50s.
A few showers and storms can't be ruled out on Saturday as humidity and warmth returns. It doesn't look like a washout, but one of those days we'll be fine-tuning as it approaches. Temperatures may reach back into the 80's.
