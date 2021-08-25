SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We hit 90 degrees yesterday in what will likely be the first day of a heat wave. We have cooled off quite a bit and it's a fairly comfortable start this morning with temperatures down into the middle 60's. It's a cool, muggy feel with areas of fog that we'll have to deal with through sunrise.
Any early morning fog will burn off quickly and we should see quite a bit of sunshine through most of the day. It will be very warm and muggy with highs reaching near 90 with dew points nearing 70. This will put heat indices
Hot and humid weather continues tomorrow with temperatures back into the lower to even mid 90's. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may near 100 for some and some heat advisories could be issued. There is a shot at seeing a shower or thunderstorm late in the day, but chances are slim. If a storm does develop, it could become severe.
Friday will remain very warm and muggy with a front approaching late in the day. The front will likely bring a few late day showers and storms and will put an end to the heat and humidity. Behind the cold front, dew points look to lower throughout the day. It will still be quite warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but a second front will bring a shot of cooler and drier air. Saturday will feel much more comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 50s.
A front will stay stalled to our southwest over the weekend, but close enough to bring lots of clouds with occasional breaks of sun Saturday and Sunday. We cant rule out a few spot showers, but most of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures will be much cooler, mainly in the 70's with dew points near 60. The heat and humidity may return for Monday followed by an extended period of cooler, dry weather which may last for much of next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.