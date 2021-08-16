SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It's a cool, comfortable start with temperatures in the 50's this morning. Clouds will give way to mixture of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. It will remain dry with dew points mainly in the 50's.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight out ahead of a warm front. It will remain comfortable with lows near 60.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty morning showers around, mainly across Berkshire county. There will be some sunshine mixed in however with a southerly flow it will become increasingly more humid with dew points rising through the 60's. Temps will top off in the lower 80s.
The rest of the week will remain humid and somewhat unsettled. There will be a few showers and storms around on Wednesday with moisture streaming in from the south, around High pressure building off shore.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move into the Northeast by the end of the week with a period of heavy rain possible. Fred is in the Gulf of Mexico this morning and will make landfall over the Panhandle of Florida later today likely as a Tropical Storm. The timing for the heaviest rain for us is still in question depending on how things evolve over the next couple of days. Behind the remnants of Fred it looks to stay warm and muggy and a bit unsettled with a few storms around as we head into the weekend.
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
