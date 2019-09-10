SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry. We may see a sprinkle or two also a few breaks of sunshine. Much like yesterday, this afternoon will be rather comfortable with highs in the low to middle 70's.
A warm front will lift through New England tonight so it will be mostly cloudy and milder. It will also start to become a bit humid. Most of the rain associated with the warm front will move across Central and Northern New England. We may see a brief shower. Overnight lows will stay in the 60's.
A Summer feel will be with us tomorrow. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 80s along with dew points in the 60s. There may be a few spotty showers and storms, however most of the time it will not be raining. The best chance for a stronger storm will be across Berkshire County in the afternoon.
A cold front will bring showers, mostly likely Thursday morning before a drier air mass move in during the afternoon. High pressure will cool us off and dry us out late Thursday and for Friday.
The start of the Big E is looking fantastic. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s and it will be much less humid with dew points in the 40s and 50s.
A few showers and storms can't be ruled out on Saturday as humidity and warmth returns. Temperatures may reach back into the 80's. Sunday is looking drier but still warm with highs near 80.
