SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooler air continues to descend into New England tonight and temperatures should bottom out in the lower to middle 40s for most. Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies by sunrise and an upper level system moving into our area will bring a period of rain showers. Showers should begin around 5 or 6am and continue through Noon. This system is moving fairly well, so rain won’t linger all day.
Morning showers on Saturday may bring a few tenths of an inch of rain at the most-but that could be a stretch. After our chilly, damp start, conditions will improve for the afternoon with skies turning partly cloudy. Temperatures only rise into the lower 50s for the valley and some in the hill towns get stuck in the upper 40s-nearly 10 degrees cooler than average.
Skies will clear out Saturday night and with high pressure in control, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for most. Some patchy frost is expected and some of the northern areas may get Advisories issued.
Our weekend will end with beautiful weather as sunshine takes over and temperatures get back to near 60. Temps will drop fast Sunday night and we should see more 30s across the valley, but clouds will be increasing overnight, so we shouldn’t get quite as cool as Saturday night.
Our next round of showers is on the way for Monday, but the day looks to begin dry. Temperatures get back into the 60s ahead of a cold front and showers become more likely by the later afternoon and evening. Showers move out overnight and Tuesday will be dry and a bit cooler with highs back to the middle 50s along with some good sunshine. Another front will come through Wednesday with little to no wet weather, but a more potent dip in the jet stream will bring in the chilliest air of the season for Thursday!
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers late. Lows: 340-45
Tomorrow: Morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs: 48-54
Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably cool. Highs: 53-58
