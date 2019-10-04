SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Low clouds, fog and pockets of mist will end and dissipate this morning as low pressure slides out-to-sea. The wind will pick up as the sun comes out.
A breeze out of the north will pick up quickly this morning and we have a blustery day on tap with 20 to 30mph gusts. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds this morning then sunny for the afternoon. We remain windy and cool with highs in the 50s to near 60.
High pressure builds into the tonight, keeping skies clear and allowing wind to become calm. Temperatures look to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most locations, leading to likely widespread frost. Some freezes are possible as well with the potential for upper 20s-the coldest air of the season!
*Frost Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 2am to 8am Saturday
*Freeze Watch issued for Berkshire County from 12am to 9am Saturday.
Tomorrow starts frosty and cold, but a beautiful day will take over with sunny skies and temps climbing to around 60. We stay clear tomorrow night, so temps will quickly return to the 30s. There may be a few clouds around late so frost is less likely. Clouds take over for Sunday late in the day as high pressure moves offshore and a southerly wind flow returns. Temperatures return to the middle 60s.
A cold front will slowly move eastward, keeping clouds around through Monday. Rain should hold off until Monday night and showers should taper off early Tuesday morning. Some downpours are possible, but thunderstorms look unlikely. Dry air builds back into western Mass Tuesday with decreasing clouds and more seasonable temperatures. Sunshine with highs near 70 return for most of next week. We look to have a beautiful stretch of October weather for most of next week.
