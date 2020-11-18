SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and lower 20's. We got down to 16 degrees, making it the coldest morning of the season so far, (17 on October, 31st) but we missed the record low by 2 degrees. (14 set in 2014) Either way, it was a cold one!
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon and the breeze will pick back up, shifting out of the south-southwest as high pressure moves offshore. The southerly flow will get temperatures closer to normal this afternoon with highs into the 40s, but with a gusty breeze it will feel a bit cooler.
The cold air will continue to retreat as high pressure builds off shore. This will allow temperatures to moderate significantly tomorrow with highs in the 50's to near 60. It will still be rather breeze as we'll be in-between high pressure and low pressure to our north. Tomorrow looks to be a nice, late, fall day with temperatures averaging about 12 degrees above normal.
The wind will relax on Saturday with temperatures still above normal. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50's and we stay dry. By Sunday, high pressure builds to our northeast, which will drop temperatures down and we may see a spot shower along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the 40's for highs.
Our next cold front and low pressure will move in for Monday likely bringing us rain and some wind. As we head towards Thanksgiving temperatures are looking seasonable, but we'll likely see another round of rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It's still to early to tell if we will dry out in time for the bulk of Thanksgiving.
