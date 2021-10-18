SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front brought us cooler temperatures yesterday and the cooler air mass will continue to settle in this afternoon as well. It will average out about 5-10 degrees cooler, this afternoon, so you'll certainly need the thicker jacket.
Today will be one of the coolest days of the season so far. Readings will hover in the 50's and only near near 50 in the hills the rest of the afternoon. An upper level system will spin through the Northeast causing clouds to continue to billow up.. There may be a spot shower or downpour, mainly in the hills, along with a gusty breezy.
Skies will clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s. There may be a touch of frost in some spots, but a breeze will likely keep readings above freezing in most locations.
The upper level low across the Northeast will begin to lift out tomorrow with afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid 60's. We still can't rule out a pop up shower, but sunshine will prevail.
Temperatures will continue to moderate for mid to late week as a ridge builds into the East. Temperatures will come up into the lower 70's along with quite a bit of sunshine. A cold front will arrive by late Thursday or Friday with a few showers and cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. The bulk of this week looks dry.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
