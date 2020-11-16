SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front brought heavy rain and wind through southern New England last evening. Wind gusts over 60 mph lead to scattered damage, and power outages across the area. The front responsible for the wind and rain has pushed out-to-sea. Behind the front, today is looking dry, and blustery with seasonable temperatures. In fact, most of this week is looking mainly dry, but get ready for a temperatures roller coaster ride with the coldest weather of the season expect by the middle of the week, followed by a warm up!
This afternoon will feature varying amounts of clouds, and it will remain blustery with wind gusts up to 30mph, from time to time . Temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 50.
A deepening trough will allow colder air to build into New England tomorrow through Thursday. Another cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us mostly cloudy skies along with a few spotty rain and snow showers. Most of the day will be dry, but a bit of precipitation can't be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the 40's in the valley, but only in the 30's in the hills. Snow showers in the hills could lead to some coatings.
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the season so far, with highs in the 30's despite sunshine. A gusty breeze will make it feel like it's in the teens and 20's.
The cold air doesn't last long though, after a frigid start Thursday morning, with temps in the teens, (record low 14) temperatures will bounce back into the mid to upper 40's in the afternoon.
The warm up will continue as the through lifts out and a southerly flow takes over. This will send temperatures above normal Friday into the weekend with highs near 60! Although temperatures will be up and down this week we are not expecting any storminess over the next several days, keeping us generally dry into next week.
