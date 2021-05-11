SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, quiet start this morning with temperatures in the 40's. Some clouds have already given way to a mostly sunny sky this morning as temperatures climb through the 50's.
An upper level pool of cool air associated with an of low pressure to our northeast is still around today, so it will remain on the cool side, but pleasant with highs in the lower 60's. An isolated shower is possible, but chances are low, most stay dry. Expect a breeze out of the west-northwest up to 20 mph.
Some energy across Northern New England will move into western Mass tonight bringing us some clouds and maybe a shower or two, even a wet snow flake across the hills. By morning clouds will give way to some clearing with overnight temperatures in the lower 40's along with a breeze so a chill will be in the air.
Tomorrow morning will start cool and dry with a few clouds around, however skies will continue to clear with highs in the low to mid-60's. There will be a gusty breeze out of the northwest as we remain in between high and low pressure. A spot shower is possible again, but chances remain low.
Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week! Highs reach around 70 from Thursday as high pressure provides us with lots of sunshine and a lighter breeze for both Thursday and Friday.
Friday is looking mainly dry but the weekend seems more unsettled. Actually, it’s more like a summer pattern without the big heat. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with developing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are not expecting washouts, but outdoor plans may be interrupted from time to time. It will be comfortable though, with highs near 70, cooling into the 50's during any downpours with cool air aloft.
