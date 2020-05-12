SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today will be mostly sunny and blustery with wind gusts to 30 mph along with temperatures only reaching into the low to middle 50s. You'll need the jacket all day with that cool, blustery feel in the air. An upper level disturbance moving by in the afternoon may bring some patchy clouds and possibly a shower around Rt. 2 in Franklin and Berkshire Counties.
Tonight will be chilly and there is a frost/freeze potential by tomorrow morning, although there are no advisories or warnings posted from the National Weather Service, yet. If the breeze relaxes temps have the potential to dip into the 20's.
Tomorrow will be sunny, and still a bit breezy with highs near 60. This will set us up for another chilly night tomorrow into Thursday morning. High pressure will slide off shore on Thursday as the air flow turns in from the southwest. This will lead to milder afternoon temperatures and will bring some late day clouds, as a warm front approaches.
This warm front will bring showers and downpours Thursday night into Friday morning, then we turn warm and even muggy ahead of a cold front. There is a risk for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening ahead of the front-will have to watch for severe potential.
We should dry out for Saturday with sunshine and warm temperatures, into the 70's. Shower and thunderstorm chances go up Sunday and Monday.
