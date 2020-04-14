SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cool and mainly dry weather continues through the rest of the week here in western Mass. After good sunshine today, clouds continue to build this evening and a few showers are possible overnight through early Wednesday morning with a passing disturbance. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight with most staying above freezing.
As the disturbance moves offshore Wednesday morning, clouds will decrease and we go back to good sunshine. It will be a cool day with highs in the lower 50s for most with a 10-20mph northwest breeze.
Our weather pattern this week is dominated by a broad upper level trough, which will keep temperatures below normal and pinwheel disturbances through the northeast. These disturbances will bring low chances for rain or even a little high elevation snow. One of these come through Wednesday night, but only a few showers will result. Thursday is looking mainly dry with highs in the upper 40s and a healthy breeze.
Friday morning will be a cold start with widespread temperatures in the 20s thanks to mostly clear skies. Clouds increase Friday ahead of an approaching warm front. The bulk of this system looks to remain to our south, but there is a chance for some light rain and high terrain snow showers Friday night. Saturday will feature quiet weather with lighter breezes and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures come up a bit over the weekend, but still remain close to and slightly below normal. Saturday looks dry with highs in the 50s, then more clouds build Sunday. Low pressure will bring back rain chances Sunday afternoon and evening along with a gusty breeze, but for now the storm looks minor. Breezy, dry, seasonable weather is on tap for early next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.