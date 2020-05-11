SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a weekend with some of us seeing snow, and all of us dealing with the wind and chill. At least it was dry for Mother's Day. Hopefully all the mom's out there still had a nice day and weekend.
Things will be changing fast today! It's a bright and chilly start now, but a warm front will approach the region this morning bringing the chance for some showers later this morning. It will quickly turn milder and more muggy setting the stage for a few storms this afternoon as a cold front moves through this afternoon. The cold front will instigate showers and even a few storms around. A storm or two could become strong to severe with the main threat being hail and gusty winds, the usual. Temps will reach near 60 with dew points into the 50's.
Things will dry out this evening as it becomes breezy, and cooler. Tomorrow will be bright, but windy and cool with highs in the 50's. With high pressure overhead it will be clear and calm tomorrow night with temperatures down into the 20's in some spots. Scattered frost is possible.
Wednesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 60. The end of the week turns warmer with shower and storm chances by Friday. Temps by Friday will be up near 80, and this weekend will be much warmer too with temps in the 70's on Saturday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
