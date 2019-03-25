SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be pleasant and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Low pressure passing to our south will bring us a few high clouds later this afternoon and evening.
Colder air will continue to filter in tonight as skies clear and a gusty breeze diminishes. This will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and lower 20's. Tomorrow will be rather chilly with highs in the lower 40's. However with lots of sunshine it will still be nice just chilly.
High pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday and will help to bring in milder temperatures in the afternoon. This warm up will continue for the end of the week and weekend!
Temperatures will likely reach into the 60's by Friday. There may be a few spotty showers around on Friday as a warm front pushes through as we bust into the warm air! The weekend is looking warm and pleasant. At some point, most likely late Sunday a cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures.
