SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An overall wet weather pattern is shaping up for a good part of the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures well below normal for this time of year again on Sunday.
Most of the evening looks cloudy but dry. Rain totals for this first batch coming in between 1-2" for Western MA. Another slow moving low brings periods of rain tonight into Sunday, lasting into Monday morning. The second batch of rainfall also looks to bring another healthy widespread inch-1.5" to Western MA.
Temperatures Sunday may be a degree or two higher than today, but periods of dry weather will be few and far between. Temperatures warm into the 60s again on Memorial day, and the second half of Monday looks to be dry.
We kick off the month of June on Tuesday, which is shaping up to be the pick of the week next week as it will feature the most sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. The temperature moderating trend continues and with the return of a summer-like feel humidity will be back on the rise. We'll be watching for the potential for additional shower and thunderstorm activity that may affect the region as a result of this Wednesday evening through the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.