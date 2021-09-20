SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a nice weekend and beautiful day yesterday we have another beauty on the way today, to kick off the work week. It's a cool, clear start with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's this morning so you'll certainly need the jacket as you head out the door, but grab the sunglasses to, you'll need them all day long.
High pressure will supply us with the nearly prefect conditions both today and tomorrow. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow as well, with just a few clouds mixing in late in the day. Highs will top off in the middle 70's.
On Wednesday high pressure will slide east while a warm front lifts through and a cold front and low pressure pushes east across the Ohio River Valley. This will turn out flow into the south, bringing our humidity levels up. We also run the risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
It will remain unsettled and muggy through Friday, out ahead of the cold front. The timing of the cold front is a bit uncertain however it will likely hold off until Friday. At that point we'll like see a period of rain with some thunder. Thursday will likely only feature a few spotty showers then the front may bring steady rain for several hours on Friday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
