SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It's a cool, clear start across western Mass. Temps are in the lower and middle 50s for most and even a few upper 40s. You may need the jacket if you are heading out early. With no wind there may be a bit of patchy fog here and there as well.
A frontal boundary will set up off shore over the next few days and will act as focal point for a conveyer belt of moisture. However, for us it looks the bulk of the rain will set up to our east and not over us. We'll see lots of clouds over the next three days, but likely not much rain.
Clouds will be on the increase today but the sun should still be able to shine through with temperatures climbing back into the 70s to near 80 in the Pioneer Valley. The wind will be lighter out of the southwest and humidity levels remain comfortable with dew points in the 50s. Similar weather conditions are on tap for tomorrow and Thursday with 70s to near 80 for highs and 50s for lows. Our best chance at showers looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday with a frontal boundary off shore. The bulk of the rain looks to set up across eastern Mass, especially the Cape and Islands. This means the bulk of this week is now looking dry.
By Friday, the ridge off the coast will weaken, allowing this pattern to break down. We will see more sun to end the week and temperatures will be on the rise. A warmer trend is looking likely for the weekend with highs in the 80s and some increase in humidity. A few pop up storms may be around over the weekend, now looking more like Sunday.
