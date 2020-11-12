SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After an amazing stretch of weather our luck has run out. Today is certainly feeling more like November. Much cooler, unsettled conditions will stay with through tomorrow.
This afternoon will remain cloudy, cool and damp with temperatures in the upper 40's to mid-50's. We may see a shower or two, but most of the afternoon will remain dry as a front stalls to our south.
Periods of light are likely tomorrow as a weak wave of low pressure moves along the front. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40's with a cool, damp northeasterly flow. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Eta will pass well south of New England tomorrow as well.
We dry out nicely for the start of the weekend as high pressure takes over. Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs near 50, so seasonable for the middle of November. It also looks a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting to 20mph at times. It will be cold Saturday night with lows falling into the 20s as wind lightens. High pressure then moves offshore Sunday, which will allow for a slightly milder day as wind shifts back out of the south. Clouds increase ahead of a strong cold front and showers are possible by Sunday evening, around dark.
Our weather pattern shifts next week as a large trough builds into the Northeast, bringing a stretch of cold weather for a few days. A cold front will clear western Mass Monday afternoon, bringing an end to any morning showers and allowing skies to partially clear. Colder air dives in behind the front and highs look to struggle to reach 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday with a gusty breeze it will feel even colder. Occasional snow showers and squalls are looking possible too, mainly across the hill towns and Berkshire County.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
