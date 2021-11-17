SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cold and frosty start this morning with temperatures down into the 20's. We'll see sunshine this morning, but high clouds increase throughout the morning and skies become cloudy for this afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. We will see a dry weather day with seasonable temperatures in the 40s to around 50 in the lower valley. Wind will also be lighter too.
Clouds will stick around tonight helping to keep temperatures up, this and a passing warm front will keep lows in the 40's.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with sun and clouds and highs in the middle 60s! The pick of the week! Expect a gusty breeze out of the southwest and dew points rising into the 50s. If we see enough sunshine readings could reach into the middle 60's! A cold front moves in tomorrow night with a period of rain. Most should see a quarter to half inch of rain overnight, so no flooding concerns or severe weather concerns either.
Colder air will dive in behind the cold front tomorrow night and may arrive fast enough to change rain to snow in the hill towns. Some minor accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces in the Berkshires and hills by Friday morning, but we are not expecting any issues.
Clouds should partially clear late tomorrow night which may give us a shot at seeing a partial lunar eclipse! The best time to view is around 4am.
Friday will be a colder, blustery day with a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air continues to build for Saturday, but surface high pressure will give us a sunny start to the weekend. Morning lows Saturday may dip into the teens, with highs in the low to mid 40s by afternoon. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system with highs in the upper 40's.
Monday looks to be mild and rainy with highs in the 50's. This storm will strength as it pushes east into the Atlantic. It will likely keep things blustery, chilly and unsettled for the middle of next week. Whether we see any major affects from this storm is still to soon to tell, but certainly something to watch as we head into a busy travel week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
