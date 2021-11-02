SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front with some weak energy will move through western Mass. bringing us mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, but with only a few sprinkles or a spot shower. We are not expect any big issues as you head off to the polls. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50's in the valley and 40's across the hills. Low pressure will form along the front and will bring the Cape some light rain, but cool, dry air will push this system out to sea.
Skies clear behind the front tonight and with a diminishing breeze readings will dip into the 20's across western Mass with areas of frost likely. The next few nights will be cold with lots of 20's and frost into the weekend.
The coldest weather of the fall will settle into the Northeast for the remainder of the week. We can expect daytime highs near 50 with overnight lows in the 20's through Friday It's a mainly dry week with moisture sliding well off shore.
Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry too, however a coastal storm needs to be watched. We can expect a slight moderating trend this weekend so if we do get storminess late in the weekend it would likely be a cold rain.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
