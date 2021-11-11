SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start this morning but temperatures are coming up steadily with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50's this afternoon. The wind will be light and although high and mid level clouds will stream in High pressure will keep us dry through the first half of tonight.
Tonight will be cloudy, but not as cold with lows in the 40's. A southerly flow will increase ahead of our next storm. Showers develop well after midnight as temperatures inch up towards dawn.
Showers will blossom into a good soaking rain tomorrow morning. A rumble of thunder and downpours are possible here in western Mass, mainly from mid morning into the early afternoon. (About a 4-5 hour window) Wind out of the South-Southeast will gust 25-35mph at times throughout the day, but damaging gusts are not expected. Rainfall totals should end up around an inch for many with isolated higher amounts. Since this system will be fast moving we will dry out in the afternoon with even some clearing towards sunset. Temperatures will come up to near 60 degrees!
Wind becomes lighter by tomorrow evening as we slowly cool off. Saturday will be brisk, but not as windy. Temperatures get back to the 50s to even near 60 with sun in the morning, then building clouds in the afternoon. An upper level low will move into the area and will bring a disturbance through Saturday night. Showers are looking likely Saturday evening and night with even a few flakes in the hills as cold air rushes in. Much colder air settles in for Sunday, lasting through the middle of next week. Highs will be mainly in the 40's.
Energy will rotate around an upper level low over eastern Canada. This will cause low pressure to develop off shore however it looks to develop to far east and to slow to give us anything significant. It will keep it chilly, breezy and a bit unsettled Monday and Tuesday with a few rain showers and even snow showers in the hills.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.