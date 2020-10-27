SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 50's. More clouds build in this evening and showers are possible tonight into tomorrow morning with a passing upper level disturbance.
Showers will end tomorrow morning and it will remain seasonably cool with temperatures in the middle 50's.
Things become interesting late Thursday into Friday as the remnants of Zeta stream out of the Gulf of Mexico, and into the Northeast. Zeta will morph into an extra-tropical system bringing a swath of moisture while it tracks south of New England. This track will allow the storm to tap into cold air aloft, causing it to drain south into western Mass.
Rain will arrive late Thursday afternoon and become heavy overnight. With cold air draining into the system from the north rain will likely transition to wet snow across western Mass. as cold air gets pulled down on the backside of the storm. Some accumulation is looking more and more evident for Thursday night into Friday morning, especially across the higher terrain, but even in the valley we could see some snowfall. It’s still too early to discuss snowfall amounts however even a small accumulation could lead to power outages since the snow will likely be heavy and wet, and there are still plenty of leaves on the trees. Ironically it will be exactly 9 years from the 2011 October snowstorm. (October 29th, Saturday into the 30th Sunday)
Either way snow/rain will end Friday afternoon and it will turn blustery and cold behind the storm. Temperatures look to plummet into the low 20s with clearing Friday night, then we stay sunny and chilly for Halloween with highs in the lower 40's.
Be sure to stay tuned, the stakes are high. A slight chance in the track or intensity of precipitation will make for a big chance in the outcome. More details to come as we get closer to the storms arrival.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.