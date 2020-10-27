SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's damp and cool still this morning with temperatures in the 40's. Spotty showers and drizzle will come to an end with clouds breaking to some sunshine. Temps will climb back into the 50's with a continued light northwesterly breeze. More clouds build in this evening and a shower or two is possible tonight with a passing upper level disturbance.
Our weather remains seasonably cool and dry tomorrow too with highs in the upper 50s.
Things become interesting later in the week however. Our next storm system across the southern and central Plains now. An upper low will move from there to the Tennessee Valley this week, then up to the Northeast by Thursday and Friday. Also, hurricane Zeta will be making landfall on the Gulf coast. The upper level system will push the remnants of Zeta into the Northeast as well, bringing our area a soaking rain that looks to begin Thursday afternoon.
As the remnants of Zeta and the upper low move into the Northeast Friday, rain may actually transition to wet snow across western Mass. as cold air gets pulled down on the backside of the storm. Accumulation is possible Friday, especially across the higher terrain, but even in the valley we could see some snowfall. It’s still too early for details but it will be 9 years to the day of the 2011 October snowstorm! Wind also looks to be an issue for Friday with gusts to 40mph Friday night. Temperatures look to plummet into the low 20s with clearing Friday night, then we stay sunny and chilly for Halloween.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
