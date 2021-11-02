SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We kicked off November with a beautiful, fall day yesterday. Today will not be quite as nice with a few more clouds and cooler temps.
It's a mostly cloudy, chilly start this morning with temps mainly in the 30's. A cold front with some weak energy will move through the Northeast today bringing us mostly cloudy skies, but with only a few sprinkles or a spot shower. We are not expect any big issues as you head off to the polls today. Highs will top off in the lower 50's in the valley and 40's across the hills. It will still be a bit breezy too with gusts to 20-25 mph, so nothing crazy.
Skies clear tonight and with a diminishing breezy readings may dip into the 20's across western Mass with areas of frost likely.
The coldest weather of the fall will settle into the Northeast for the remainder of the week. We can expect daytime highs in upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20's tomorrow Thursday and Friday. It's a mainly dry week with moisture sliding well off shore. Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry too with a slight moderating trends. Highs will come back up into the mid to upper 50's with storminess passing out-to-sea.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.