SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly start, but we'll see quite a bit of sunshine this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly, reaching into the low to mid 60's this afternoon.
High pressure will keep us mainly dry today, however we can't rule out a spot shower this afternoon. We will start out with some sunshine this morning, but turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon as an upper level system approaches from the west. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s with a light easterly breeze.
Our weekend begins cloudy and cool as a coastal low passes southeast of southern New England. At the same time, a weak front will be moving in from the west. The front has the best shot at bringing some showers to western Mass-mainly in the afternoon and evening. We won’t see much rain, if anything. I wouldn't necessarily cancel any plans.
Sunday is still looking like the nicer day this weekend with milder temperatures and some sunshine, especially the first half of the day. Clouds roll in during the afternoon and evening as a surface low and warm front move in from the west. Rain will likely move in around sunset or late lasting through Monday morning with amounts around 1/2". This system is looking a little faster so most of Monday is looking dry.
After low pressure moves out Monday morning, we look mainly dry and quiet for the remainder of the week. There may be a spot shower around on Tuesday but there are no big storms expected. Temperatures remain slightly below normal with highs in the low to middle 60's most days.
