SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak cold front moved through last night, and today will end up about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Temperatures will top off in the middle 50's. A storm passing to our south may bring us a few clouds, especially during the middle part of the day, but we stay dry all day.
A vigorous, fast moving cold front will push through New England tomorrow afternoon and evening with showers and a line of heavy downpours and thunderstorms during mid-afternoon, betwee 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The line will be fast moving, but could bring some strong winds and heavy rain.
Behind the front, it turns windy and cold with wind gusts up to 45 mph late tomorrow into Wednesday. Temperatures will top off in the 50's tomorrow, but it will be colder on Wednesday.
An upper level disturbance will bring unsettled, blustery conditions. Temps will be stuck in the 40's with a gusty wind. There may be few spotty showers around although most of the day will remain dry.
The system will ease it's grip on the Northeast on Thursday, so the wind will be lighter and temperatures should rebound into the 50's. Storminess will stay to our south through the day, but may arrive Thursday night into Friday with a period of rain.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
