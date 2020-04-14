SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon be April-like and seasonable with temperatures in the 50's, under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will still be a bit breezy but the wind will have a tendency to diminish as the day goes on. Clouds will have a tendency to increase this evening, but it will stay dry.
Our weather for the remainder of the week looks fairly quiet and seasonably cool with temperatures trending colder through Friday. A few weak systems may bring us some spot showers here and there. The first chance for showers or even a few snow flakes comes late tonight into tomorrow morning but, a Northwester flow will push any storminess out-to-sea.
Early clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow with a brisk, cool feel. Temperatures will top off in near 50. Another weak system will bring us a few showers tomorrow night followed by another dry cool day on Thursday. A more important storm may bring us a period of rain or showers late Friday into Saturday morning.
Right now it looks as though we may squeeze in a nice weekend as things look to dry out quickly Saturday morning giving way to sunshine. The next chance of rain may hold off until late in the day on Sunday. Hopefully the timing holds.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
