SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a beautiful, mild day with highs in the lower 60s yesterday. It felt more like October today is still looking bright but it will be cooler.
It's a chilly start but today will continue to features a decent amount of sunshine as High pressure to our south continues to build in. It will be a bout 8-10 degrees cool with highs in the valley in the lower 50s and the hill towns staying in the 40's.
Temperatures drop quickly tonight as skies begin clear. Temperatures will fall into the 20's with some scattered frost around. Skies turn mostly cloudy during tomorrow morning with temperatures only reaching into the middle 40's tomorrow. Clouds will thicken up in the afternoon but rain will hold off until tomorrow evening. Some in the Berkshires and hill towns may see some wet snow mix in with rain Friday evening, then everyone goes over to a cool/chilly rain.
Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow night, then showers exit early Saturday morning, likely before dawn. We'll likely pick up a quick 1-1.5" of rain which may lead to some minor street and small stream flooding.
We turn blustery and chilly Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
A chilly air will be in place for Sunday and Monday, with daytime highs only in the lower 40's and overnight lows down into the upper teens and 20s. Both days however will feature a decent amount of sunshine.
Our next storm moves in Monday night and Tuesday as low pressure moves up the coast. A nor’easter looking possible with a chilly rain and gusty winds.
Today: Sunny, cooler. Highs: 45-52
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 28-32
Friday: Mostly cloudy, Evening rain. Highs: 40-46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.