SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The weekend started summer-like with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70's! However, a cold front brought us rain Saturday night, and cooler temperatures yesterday. There were a few showers around yesterday afternoon too, but most of the day was dry. It looks as though today will be very similar to yesterday, but it will end up about 5-8 degrees cooler, so you'll need the thicker jacket.
Temperatures are in the 40's now, but will not come up much. In fact, today will be one of the coolest days of the season so far. Readings will only reach into the mid to upper 50's and only near 50 in the hills. An upper level system will spin through the Northeast causing clouds to billow up later this morning into the afternoon. There may be a spot shower or downpour, mainly in the hills, along with a gusty breezy. You'll certainly need a jacket all day long.
Skies will clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s. There may be a touch of frost in some spots, but a breeze will likely keep readings above freezing.
The trough across the Northeast will begin to lift out tomorrow with afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid 60's. We still can't rule out a pop up shower, but sunshine will prevail.
Temperatures will continue to moderate for mid to late week with highs back into the lower 70's along with quite a bit of sunshine.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
