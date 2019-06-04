SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly but sunny start this morning. Readings in the 30's and 40's will reach near 70 this afternoon with increasing clouds. It will be mostly cloudy by this evening and shower chances will be on the rise with an approaching warm front.
Scattered, light showers are likely tonight with a passing warm front. A few could linger into tomorrow morning but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Expect a warmer, slightly more humid day with highs in the upper 70s. Low pressure will approach tomorrow night with a period of rain through Thursday morning. A half inch of rain is possible. Showers should end Thursday morning, then some sunshine will bring temperatures to near 80 with a humid feel. Dew points will reach near 60.
High pressure moves in on Friday ushering in a drier, more comfortable air mass to end the week. It looks as though high pressure will dominate our weather into the weekend too with highs near 80 and lows near 50. It's looking like a beautiful weekend so far!
