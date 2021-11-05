SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the third morning in a row temperatures started out in the 20's. It was another frosty, cold start and like yesterday afternoon temperatures will top off near 50 with lots of sunshine again today.
We are in the middle of an extended, dry stretch that will last for days to come! We can expect plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures this weekend with a moderating trend next week.
Low pressure in the Gulf will slide off the Carolina coast this weekend, however it will then turn out-to-sea as High pressure deflects this storm away from New England. We may see some high clouds late Sunday into Monday but precipitation will stay well off shore. Temperatures over the weekend will come up slightly with highs in the lower 50's tomorrow then into the middle 50's on Sunday. Both mornings will once again start in the 20's.
The dry weather will continue into next week as well. High pressure will slide off shore with a ridge building in the East. This will bring in a milder, southly flow lasting through at least mid-week. Temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 60's before a cool front moves through either late Wednesday or Thursday, Veterans Day, with the chance of a few showers.
Don't forget to set you clocks back Saturday night before you go to bed as we "fall back" to Standard Time. The good news is we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night and the mornings will be lighter however the bad news is the sun will set before 5:00pm through late January. Sunrise on Sunday is 6:30, sunset at 4:36.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
